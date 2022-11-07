Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says reservation will create educational and job opportunities

The Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis following the Supreme Court verdict on the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, Devendra Fadnavis said the reservation will create new educational and employment opportunities.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) with a 3:2 majority.EWS reservation will be provided to the financially backward people who do not get covered into any caste reservations. We are also working on providing Maratha reservations in the state. Meanwhile, eligible people of the state can avail of benefits under the 10 percent EWS reservation quota, Fadnavis further stated.