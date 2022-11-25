Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says state govt to launch housing scheme for homeless

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state government will launch its own housing scheme for those left out of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Awas plus yojana.

According to a report of TOI, Fadnavis was speaking at a function organized by the rural development department at Y B Chavan Centre to felicitate officials who had successfully implemented the PMAY scheme in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis further stated that PM Narendra Modi will be invited to inaugurate five lakh homes that will be ready by March. A new target of 3.5 lakh homes has been set under Awas plus which covers people who did not make it to the PMAY list.

