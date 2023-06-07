Maha Education Commissioner writes letter to ACB urging inquiry into conduct of 40 officials

Education Commissioner of Maharashtra has written a letter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), urging it to conduct an open inquiry into the conduct of 40 officials.

Complaints have been received against these officials, and some of them have been caught in bribery cases, Commissioner Suraj Mandhare stated.

The officials under scrutiny hold ranks of education officers and above, he told reporters. I have written a letter to ACB asking them not just to restrict the probe to trap cases but initiate an open inquiry to unearth some malpractices which were not reported, he said.

Earlier, ACB has lodged a bribery case against an official of a private school in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district and three others after seeking legal opinion in connection with the alleged offence committed five months ago, an ACB official said.

The secretary of the school located in Chikalthana here and a woman had allegedly demanded Rs 12.9 lakh from a person to facilitate sanction of a clerical post in the institution and appointment of the latter’s daughter on the post, he said.