Maha Excise dept seizes IMFL worth Rs 59.48 lakh in Navi Mumbai

On Monday, the Maharashtra Excise Department detained three men hailing from Madhya Pradesh and seized Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 59.48 lakh that was being carried to Mumbai in a truck.

Based on a tip-off, a flying squad of the excise department's Konkan division laid a trap and intercepted a truck near Turbhe railway station in Navi Mumbai, inspector Dighambar Shewale said.

The Maharashtra government seized a sizable stock of 918 boxes carrying different brand names of IMFL, which is illegal there. According to him, the stock was worth Rs 59.48 lakh. According to the source, who also revealed that the recovered alcohol was produced in Goa, the authorities detained Tersingh Dhansingh Kanoje (32), who was operating the vehicle, Nasir Anwar Sheikh (45), and Guddu Devsingh Rawat (45), all of whom are from Madhya Pradesh.