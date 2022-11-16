Maha FDA seizes therapeutic drugs from gym in Mira Road

November 16, 2022

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said its officials raided a gymnasium in Mira Road and seized therapeutic drugs ...

Maha FDA seizes therapeutic drugs from gym in Mira Road

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said its officials raided a gymnasium in Mira Road and seized therapeutic drugs worth more than Rs 5 lakh stocked without permission from authorities. 

The raid was carried out based on information received at the intelligence branch of the  FDA, said the regulator in a press release. A team of the FDA recovered mephentermin, testosterone, and growth hormone injections, among 71 therapeutic drugs, at the gymnasium-cum-wellness store, said the release.

These items, worth more than Rs 5 lakh, were stored in the premises without obtaining licence as per provisions laid down under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, it added.

