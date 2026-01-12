Maha gets New Champions: Saina Pats Gold Medallists in Appreciation

Amid a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere marked by the joy of receiving medals and a congratulatory pat from Olympic medal-winning badminton player Padma Bhushan Saina Nehwal, along with the enthusiastic response of parents, the grand and magnificent prize distribution ceremony of Lokmat Maha Games was held in Pune on Friday.

The prize distribution of Lokmat Maha Games, organised by Lokmat Campus Club and presented by the Abhay Bhutada Foundation, took place in Pune in the presence of the chairman of editorial board of Lokmat Media Group and former member of Rajya Sabha Dr Vijay Darda, director of Lokmat Campus Club Ruchira Darda, and co-founder of the Abhay Bhutada Foundation Tripti Abhay Bhutada. As many as 124 participants received gold medals at the event.

Parents and children from across the state gathered in Pune for the ceremony and experienced the grandeur of the event at The Ritz-Carlton. Everyone was eager to see and meet Saina Nehwal. The shuttler, in turn, won the hearts by personally congratulating all the medal winners with a pat of appreciation. While interacting with Saina, Dr Vijay Darda and Ruchira Darda brought to light her inspiring journey in the field of sports.

No Substitute to Hard Work in Sports: Saina

While interacting with the children, Saina Nehwal said if one wants to make a big name in sports—or in any field—discipline is essential. Everyone must therefore focus on disciplined practice and hard work. She also stressed that parents need to make conscious efforts to keep children away from social media.

Dr Vijay Darda, Chairman of editorial board of Lokmat Media Group, said, “I see many future star players among these children. Lokmat Media Group has always supported sports and sportspersons. Through Lokmat Maha Games, we have taken another step forward. Many people support sports, but politics should not be brought into it. Sports must be kept free from politics and only then will sports and sportspersons truly develop.”

Tripti Abhay Bhutada, Co-founder, Abhay Bhutada Foundation, said, “We are very happy to support Lokmat Maha Games. We always strive to support sports. Players from across the state have showcased their talent in this competition. We consistently work to help children and society in all fields, and we will continue to do so.”

Ruchira Darda, Director, Lokmat Campus Club, said, “Lokmat Maha Games was an important competition to bring these children onto the playing field. Today is a moment of great joy for Lokmat Media Group. This competition aims to give future Olympic players an opportunity to test their skills from a young age. I believe this event will produce many athletes in the future.”

Prizes Awarded

₹5 lakh: Ira Global School, Dombivli

₹3 lakh: Shri Sharada Adivasi Ashram School, Nanded

₹2 lakh: Sungrace High School, Pune