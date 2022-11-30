Maha gov signs MoU with Ontario state for trade, investment and industrial cooperation

A Memorandum of Understanding on Trade, Investment and Industrial Cooperation between the State of Maharashtra and the State of Ontario (Canada) was signed in Mumbai today.

On this occasion, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development and Minister of Job Creation and Trade Victor Fedli, Principal Secretary Harshdeep Kamble and concerned were present.

State Industries Minister Uday Samant said that the Maharashtra government will form a three-member committee headed by a retired judge to probe how big ticket industrial projects chose destinations other than the state in the last three-four month. He also said also said that a White Paper will be released soon to bring out facts in the matter.