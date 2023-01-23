Maha governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari says conveyed to PM Modi his desire to step down from political responsibilities

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and informed him that he wants to step down from all political responsibilities, in a surprise decision.

The release further said Koshyari has conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi his desire to spend the rest of his life reading and writing.

It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters, said Koshyari.

