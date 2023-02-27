Maha governor Ramesh Bais addresses inaugural session of Budget in Mumbai

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais addressed the inaugural session of the Budget Session of Maharashtra State Legislature at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai today. The Governor was welcomed by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

The maiden Budget Session of the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to be overshadowed by the ongoing bitter rivalry in state politics with Shinde “expressing satisfaction over not sharing tea with an ‘anti-national’ opposition” on Sunday evening and warning that he would “take care of them during the four-week-long session”.

It is the first session after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp was given the Shiv Sena name and the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol for polling. According to the legislative majority, the EC recognised the party’s split last week.