Maha governor Ramesh Bais and CM Eknath Shinde extends wishes to people on Eid and Akshay Tritiya

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday greeted people of the state on the occasion of Eid and Akshay Tritiya.

In a message, the governor said, The holy month of Ramzan attaches importance to inner purification through fasting, prayers and acts of charity. Ramzan shows the path of welfare of the world through realisation of Self. May Eid-Ul-Fitr bring happiness, good health and prosperity to all and may it promote harmony and brotherhood. I convey my Eid Mubarak to all, especially to Muslim brothers and sisters, he said in a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

CM Shinde said in his message that Akshay Tritiya is among the three-and-a-half auspicious days in a year to make a new beginning. It is the day that gives positive energy, he said. Shinde said Ramzan Eid, which is celebrated after fasting, teaches sacrifice, perseverance and dedication. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also extended his greetings.

Wishing everyone a prosperous Akshay Tritiya! May this auspicious day bring success and abundance in all your endeavours, he said on Twitter.