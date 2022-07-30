Maha: Governor sparks an inferno with 'anti-Marathi' remarks, douses it after uproar

Mumbai, July 30 Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari again landed in a hot soup - this time after his perceived 'anti-Marathi' remarks, but after a major political row, he made a tactical retreat, here on Saturday.

The stinging salvos were fired in Mumbai on Friday when he lauded the contributions of the Gujarati and Rajasthani communities to the progress and development of Maharashtra, at a ceremony.

"If you remove Gujaratis and Rajasthanis from the state, especially Mumbai and Thane, then nothing will be left. Mumbai will lose its tag of the country's commercial capital without them," Koshyari declared.

The utterances sparked into a political inferno with all major political parties - the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, the ruling Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction and his ally Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena flaying Koshyari, though Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Dr Prakash Ambedkar patted the Governor.

Chief Minister Shinde termed it as the Governor's 'personal views' which he did not support and said that the contributions of the Marathis to the state and Mumbai can never be denigrated.

"Mumbai has progressed and got fame as the financial capital because of the hard work of Marathis. The Governor must ensure that the Maharashtrian's pride and image are not hurt by his utterances," said Shinde in Nashik.

BJP's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis categorically said: "We don't support the Governor's views" and was supported by ex-minister Ashish Shelar, though MLA Nitesh Rane took an opposing viewpoint.

"The Marathis are famed the world over for their achievements in all sectors and fields. Their contributions to the progress of Mumbai and Maharashtra is significant, and even the Governor is aware of this in his hearta We are not with him," said Fadnavis.

Ex-CM and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray said Koshyari has "insulted" the people of the state and now deserves to be shown 'Kolhapuri chappals

