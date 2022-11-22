Maha govt announces one day paid leave for voters of Gujarat assembly elections in border areas

The Maharashtra government allowed one day of paid leave for voters of Gujarat, who are working in border districts like Palghar, Nashik, Nandurbar and Dhule, to caste their vote on the polling day.

The state government has also instructed all private companies to follow the order, and said that action will be taken in case of violation. If the order is violated, action will be taken, read the government resolution (GR) issued by Maharashtra government for Gujarat elections.

The elections of 182 member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting will of votes will be taken up on December 8.

With polls just round the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held rallies in Surendranagar, Jambusar and Navsari yesterday. "What is noteworthy is the number of first-time voters coming to bless us. The people of Gujarat are all set to support @BJP4Gujarat again this time," he said in a tweet.