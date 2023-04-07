Maha govt appoints caterers for official residences of CM, Deputy CM to cost Rs 5 cr each year

Maharashtra state government has appointed caterers at the annual cost of ₹3.5 crore to provide food and beverages for visitors at the official residences of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

As per a government resolution (GR) issued on Thursday, the state general administration department appointed Shri Sukh Sagar Hospitality and Chhatradhari Caterers for Shinde’s Varsha and Fadnavis’ Sagar bungalows.

According to the finalised rate card, the vegetarian food per plate will cost ₹160 and the non-vegetarian plates at ₹175. Special vegetarian lunch will cost ₹325 and dinner ₹160 a plate. The tea cup costs ₹18 and ₹13 for a cup of coffee while the high tea costs ₹70 per person, HT reported.

Though the government offices including Mantralaya and Sahyadri guest house are managed by the government’s own catering services. The official bungalows of the CM and his deputy, however, have been managed by private caterers for years. The expenditure at the Dy CM’s bungalow is expected to be lower as the number of meetings held by CM are much more, said an official from Mantralaya.