Maha govt appoints CIDCO as new town development authority for Jalna-Kharpudi project in Jalna

Maharashtra government has appointed the City Industrial and Development Corporation (CIDCO) has the New Town Development Authority for the Jalna-Kharpudi area project in Jalna district, the town planning body said.

This will be the 11th new town project to be developed by CIDCO in the state, an official release said. It said that CIDCO had requested the government to appoint it as a special planning authority to develop the Jalna-Kharpudi area. Accordingly, after consultation with the state town planning authorities, the government decided to declare the said area as New Town and CIDCO as the Jalna-Kharpudi New Town Development Authority, it said.

CIDCO has started the work for preparation of the financial feasibility report of the project. As per the release, CIDCO has developed various towns including New Aurangabad, New Nashik, Oros (in Sindhudurg) and Vasai-Virar sub region (Palghar).

