Maharashtra government approves Rs 172 Cr for court building in Thane

The Maharashtra government has approved Rs 172.13 crore for the construction of a court building in Thane, an official said on Monday.

While the initial cost of construction of the basement-plus-stilt-plus-10 floor structure was Rs 74.79 crore, the revised estimate approved by the state government for an 8-storey building is Rs 172.13 crore, he said.

The government resolution in this connection was issued last week, he added.

"While Rs 84.35 crore will be spent to construct the building, Rs 18.22 crore will be spent on furniture. The building will have rainwater harvesting facility, ramp for persons with disabilities and hydraulic stilt parking," he said.