Maha govt asks Satara collector to submit proposal of Afzal Khan’s killing scene at Pratapgad fort

November 16, 2022

The Maharashtra government has asked the Satara district collector to submit a proposal for erecting a statue of the scene  of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj slaying Bijaur general Afzal Khan at Fort Pratapgad.

Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha sent a letter to the collector on Tuesday, seeking a proposal on an urgent basis for erecting the statue as well as setting up a light-and-sound show on the fort.

Shivaji Maharaj killed Afzal Khan, a general of the Adilshahi dynasty of Bijapur who had invaded his state, at the foot of the fort located in western Maharashtra’s Satara district in November 1659.

