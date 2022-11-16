Maha govt asks Satara collector to submit proposal of Afzal Khan’s killing scene at Pratapgad fort
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 16, 2022 04:11 PM 2022-11-16T16:11:25+5:30 2022-11-16T16:12:28+5:30
The Maharashtra government has asked the Satara district collector to submit a proposal for erecting a statue of the scene of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj slaying Bijaur general Afzal Khan at Fort Pratapgad.
Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha sent a letter to the collector on Tuesday, seeking a proposal on an urgent basis for erecting the statue as well as setting up a light-and-sound show on the fort.
Shivaji Maharaj killed Afzal Khan, a general of the Adilshahi dynasty of Bijapur who had invaded his state, at the foot of the fort located in western Maharashtra's Satara district in November 1659.