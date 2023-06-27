Maha govt changes Bakri Eid holiday from June 28 to June 29

Maharashtra government announced a change to the Eid-ul-Adha or Bakri Eid public holiday. The day off had previously been designated for Wednesday, June 28. The new date is June 29 (Thursday), according to a formal announcement.

In a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde earlier in the day, Congress leaders Arif Naseem Khan and others demanded the modification. Given that the celebration falls on June 29, the state government paid attention to the request and implemented the alterations.

The state government prepares a list of holidays every year, however, the dates of Muslim festivals and celebrations sometimes change as they are decided on sightings of the new moon.

Muslims around the world observe Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Bkarid, as a significant holiday for three to four days. Major mosques and Islamic centres in the United States and around the world will host special prayers, which the majority of Muslims will attend. This year, Hajj will start on Monday, June 26, following the sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia and Eid al-Adha will be celebrated three days later, on June 28.