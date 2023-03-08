Maha govt decides to develop Navi Mumbai Integrated Industrial Township as new IT hub

Maharashtra state government has decided to develop the Navi Mumbai Integrated Industrial Township as the new IT and service sector hub of Maharashtra in addition to promoting educational and research institutes there.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, Maharashtra government recently issued a government resolution (GR) permitting the service sector on 85% of the land of Navi Mumbai Integrated Industrial Township (NMIIT) which was earlier known as Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone (NMSEZ) which is promoted by state-owned City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group.

Bhushan Gagrani, additional chief secretary (urban development), said, Navi Mumbai has an ecosystem for the IT sector and service sector. The area will be connected to national and international destinations through the upcoming international airport and will be easily accessible from Mumbai once MTHL is completed. So to boost economic growth and develop a service sector hub for next-generation IT and allied services, the government has allowed the service sector on the land of NMIIT, he said.