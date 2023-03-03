Maha govt decides to hike remuneration of anganwadi workers by 10-20 percent

The Maharashtra government has decided to hike the remuneration of anganwadi workers, with sevikas set to get 20 per cent more and helpers 10 per cent, state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said in the Assembly.

The state women and child welfare minister also said vacant anganwadi posts would be filled soon, while new mobile phones have been bought by his department that will have the track app to streamline operations. Health minister Tanaji Sawant told the House vacant posts in his department would be filled soon.

There was a huge uproar in the Assembly today over the issue of an increase in the salary of Anganwadi workers and helpers in the state. The question regarding the salary of Anganwadi workers has been pending for the past several years. Anganwadi workers also staged an agitation in Mumbai recently. Around 100 MLAs raised questions on this in the assembly today. There was a tussle between the government and the opposition while raising these issues.