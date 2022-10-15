Maha govt declares public holiday for Andheri East Assembly constituency

The Maharashtra government declared a public holiday for the Andheri East Assembly constituency on the day of bypoll to be held on November 3.

In an official release, the district election officer stated that this holiday will be applicable to Central and state government offices, semi-government offices, public enterprises, banks and others. The holiday will also apply to voters who work outside the limits of the Assembly constituency, the release stated.

"In order to increase the percentage of voting in this byelection, public awareness is being created on a large scale," said Mumbai suburban district collector and district election officer Nidhi Choudhary while appealing to citizens to vote in large numbers.