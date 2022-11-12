Maha govt denies permission to new colleges offering only Commerce, Arts, and Science

Maharashtra government announced that it will not give permission for new colleges offering only traditional Arts, Commerce and Science Cources.

The government said, existing courses need to be recalibrated such that 70% is theory and 30% is skill-based. Such courses will be promoted and permitted that offer employability, are new-age, and are needed by industry and society.

The announcement was made by State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, who said emphasis needed to be given in encouraging more employment-oriented courses.

We are taking this decision to not permit any new colleges offering traditional Arts, Commerce and Science courses this year. We want colleges to offer courses which are more useful for society and will help enhance the life of students as individuals, Patil said.



Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said while approving new colleges, new courses should be designed such that they create jobs and employment opportunities, along with capacity building, thus helping many get employment. The progress of NEP was also presented. Of the five committees that were set up it was informed that three had submitted their reports on NEP implementation.