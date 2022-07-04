Maha govt formed in state with help of ED;'E' means Eknath Shinde and 'D' means Devendra Fadnavis

The Shinde-Fadnavis government won the majority test in the Assembly with the support of 164 members. Following the election of the Speaker of the Assembly, the government won the majority test and defeated the opposition Mahavikas Aghadi. By slapping another Shiv Sena MLA, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gave another big blow to party chief Uddhav Thackeray. As the House began its majority test at 11 a.m., several MLAs from the Opposition were rushing to the House. Shiv Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray also came running in the last few minutes. Ashok Chavan, Vijay Vadettiwar and some other members had to stay out of the house as the doors were closed.

After passing a no-confidence motion in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attacked the Mahavikas front. ED-ED chants were being made by MLAs of Mahavikas Aghadi while voting was going on in the Assembly. Devendra Fadnavis objected to this and slammed the Mahavikas Aghadi.

Speaking in the Assembly, newly elected Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Yes, the government has been formed in Maharashtra with the help of the ED. But 'E' means Eknath Shinde and 'D' means Devendra Fadnavis.

The newly elected Eknath Shinde government won a vote of confidence in the Assembly today. 164 votes were cast in his favor. At the same time, 99 votes were cast against Shinde. There was some commotion in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly during the voting on the no-confidence motion. When Pratap Saranaik, MLA from Shinde group, voted in favor of Shinde government, Shiv Sena MLAs started making ED-ED announcements. Devendra Fadnavis replied to this.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "I was saying that this government will not survive, because the alliance was unnatural.