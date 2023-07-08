Maha govt is taking all efforts to make Gadchiroli free of Naxalite violence: Eknath Shinde

During a shaasan aplya dari (government at your doorstep) session on Saturday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that the Maharashtra government is taking all efforts to make Gadchiroli free of Naxalite violence.

He said 6.70 lakh of the 11 lakh population of the district were registered beneficiaries of the programme and asserted his government would reach out to every single person to bring about welfare.

Beneficiaries have received tractors, harvesters, cycles, godowns, caste certificates under the shaasan aplya dari scheme. There is focus on women’s empowerment, the CM said at the event where he and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar launched various projects.

A steel plant being set up in Gadchiroli has provided direct and indirect employment to 4000 persons and 20,000 more jobs will be created once a proposed second steel plant comes up, Shinde said.

Naxailte activities have reduced considerably in Gadchiroli and the state government is determined to make the district free of Naxalite violence, he said.

Shinde said the Union government was giving financial assistance for the state’s welfare schemes and alleged the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation under Uddhav Thackeray did not approach the Centre for assistance due to ego tussles. The induction of Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar as deputy CM would speed up development of Maharashtra, Shinde claimed.