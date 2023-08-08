Maha govt issues order to update employees database for assessing department-wise strength

The Maharashtra government issued an order to update the master database of state personnel in order to understand the actual strength of every department and office under it.

Government Resolution (GR), issued by the Planning Department, has sought information regarding the gender, caste, religion, physical disabilities, if any, joining and retirement date, birth date, and bank account details of employees.

It was said that all departments would be given a login ID and password to update employee information. The first certificate of information must be uploaded between September 1 and November 30 of this year.

The updation and removal of errors in submitted information have to be completed between December 1 and February 28, 2024, the GR said.

The Finance and Planning Department also said it would not clear the salary or other payments of the departments if they fail to furnish the required information within the stipulated period.