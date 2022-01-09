Maha govt issues revised covid, allows beauty salons & gyms to operate at 50% capacity

Maharashtra government on Sunday revised the COVID-19 restrictions. In the revised order it stated that beauty salons shall be grouped with hair cutting Salons & shall be allowed to remain open with 50% capacity. Gyms will be allowed to remain open with 50% capacity, subject to use of mask. "Only fully vaccinated persons shall be allowed to use these services. All the staff engaged in operation shall be fully vaccinated," said the order for gyms and beauty salons stated.

In the previous order released on Saturday, the state government had ordered the complete shut down of beauty salons in the state while allowing hair cutting salons to operate at 50 per cent capacity.