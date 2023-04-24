Maha govt must provide Rs 25 lakh as compensation to kin of deceased in sunstroke deaths

Maharashtra Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan said the state government must provide Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the kin of the 14 people who lost their lives due to sunstroke and other health complications at the Maharashtra Bhushan award event on April 16.

The deaths took place as several lakh people, mostly followers of awardee Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, assembled under the scorching morning sun at the sprawling International Corporate Park in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

The kin of the deceased must be given Rs 25 lakh as compensation. Moreover, the number of deaths is 50 and not 14 as mentioned by the authorities. A judicial probe must be initiated to fix responsibility. A culpable homicide case must be registered against the event contractor, he said.



