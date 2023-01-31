Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha recognised as state song

Maharashtra government recognised Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha as the state song. The song will be adopted on February 19, the birth anniversary of the founder of the Maratha empire Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The decision was taken by the Maharashtra cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. One of the iconic songs in Marathi, Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha, Garja Maharashtra Majha', which means 'Glory to Maharashtra', was penned by Raja Badhe and sung by balladeer Krishnarao Sable, popularly known as Shaheer Sable.

The Maharashtra government has reversed the previous (MVA) government's decision not to give 50 per cent contribution to railway projects in the state and also asked MPs to pursue various pending projects with the Centre.