Maha govt sanctions Rs 135 crore to 26 civic bodies, CM Eknath Shinde's turf Thane gets Rs 15 crore

Maharashtra government sanctioned a sum of Rs 135 crore for distribution among 26 civic bodies in the state with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s political turf Thane getting the third highest allocation at Rs 15 crore.

As per a government resolution (GR), the highest allocation of Rs 47.32 crore was made to the Pune Municipal Corporation followed by Rs 20.04 crore to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. The Thane Municipal Corporation was at the third spot with an allocation of Rs 15.34 crore, the order said.

This was the fourth instalment released by the state government to civic bodies. So far, the state government has disbursed Rs 914.25 crore to these 26 municipal corporations (barring Mumbai).