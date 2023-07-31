Maha govt sanctions several infrastructure projects including metros, for Vasai - Virar

Following up on a request from MLA and president of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), Hitendra Thakur, the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde last week approved many significant infrastructure projects in Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation-governed regions.

Maharashtra government has sanctioned the construction of the metro as well as the road to be carried out simultaneously along the Virar-Alibaug multi-modal corridor. It also includes the extension of the magnum opus project JNPT-Naigaon multi-modal corridor to Virar, Mumbai Live reported.

Kshitij Thakur recommended that in addition to the Virar-JNPT multi-modal corridor, there could be talks on establishing a metro link from Vasai to JNPT. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)'s last-mile connection will receive a big boost if the project materialises, making it one of the longest metro routes.

According to the orginally proposed plan, the road was to be constructed first and the metro was to be constructed subsequently. Shinde also sanctioned Kshitij Thakur's suggestion of an elevated metro corridor on the Bhayandar creek which will help provide better metro connectivity. Earlier the metro would only be possible up till creek. This project will help connect all way to Virar, said Kshitij.