Maha govt sets up advisory board to address Maratha quota issue

The Maharashtra Government established an advisory board led by retired justice Dilip Bhosale to provide legal assistance concerning matters related to the Maratha quota. Other members of the board are retired justices Maroti Gaikwad and Sandeep Shinde, said a statement from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s office.

The Maratha community's renewed call for reservations in government jobs and educational admissions, as exemplified by activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike, brought the issue to the forefront. However, it's worth noting that the Supreme Court had previously invalidated the quota provided to the community by the state government.

Yesterday, Activist Manoj Jarange asserted that in the past, Maratha leaders did not endorse reservation for the Maratha community. He also highlighted that there had been pressure from OBC (Other Backward Classes) leaders on the government for approximately 30 to 40 years, urging them not to grant reservation to the Marathas.

If we are not given reservation by December 24, we will disclose the names of these leaders, Jarange told reporters at a private hospital in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where he is currently undergoing treatment after ending his fast for the quota demand last week.