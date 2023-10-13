Maha govt should take decision on exempting four-wheelers, light motor vehicles from paying toll tax: Vijay Wadettiwar

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar expressed on Friday that the Maharashtra government should make a decision regarding the exemption of toll tax for four-wheelers and light motor vehicles in the state.

The leader of opposition in Maharashtra assembly made this demand days after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray warned the state government that his party workers would set toll booths on fire in the state if they are stopped from ensuring that small vehicles are exempted from paying toll charges.

Speaking to reporters here, Wadettiwar said, Deputy chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) has very clearly said that the government does not charge toll fees from four-wheelers and light motor vehicles. Now, they (government) should implement it properly, because the toll is being collected at the toll booths at present. Toll for four-wheelers and light vehicles should be exempted at all toll booths across Maharashtra, he said.

Wadettiwar also slammed the Eknath Shinde-led dispensation, claiming that it was recruiting staff in agriculture, health, revenue and police departments on a contract basis.What will the candidates do after the contract period ends? The recruitment for important posts in government departments was never done in this manner in the past, he said, adding that the youth in the state would pull this government down.

I want to assure the youth in the state that if we (Maha Vikas Aghadi) come to power again, then the government will cancel all the contractual appointments and recruit the staff directly, the Congress leader said.