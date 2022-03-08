Maha govt soon to introduce comprehensive women's policy, assures CM Thackeray

A comprehensive state women's policy will be implemented in the state soon, assured Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today. Also every year we celebrate Women's Day, Mother's Day. This is the day we celebrate in our minds. But we should honor should last forever. Only then will there be equality in the true sense, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. International Women's Day was organized at Yashwantrao Chavan Hall. On this occasion, women who have done excellent work in various fields were felicitated by the dignitaries present. Organized by the Department of Women and Child Development, the event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur, Legislative Council Deputy Speaker Neelam Go-Hey, State Women's Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar, Women Economic Development Corporation President Jyoti Thackeray, Women and Child Development Secretary Smt. IA Kundan, along with senior officers of Women and Child Development Department, women and administrative officers from various fields were present.

Respect for women is a must for all time - CM

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wished the women of the state on the occasion of International Women's Day. He also said that he is very proud of women being ahead in all fields. The Chief Minister further said, "Every year, Women's Day, Mother's Day comes. This is the day we celebrate in our minds. But this honor should last forever. Only then will there be true equality. Women always raised their voices against that secondary position. Savitribai Phule, Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi worked one step ahead of men. The work of Yashomati Thakur, Minister for Women and Child Development in our state is great. Women's issues, their passion for it is always felt. The Department of Women and Child Development is working to formulate a comprehensive women's policy.

Respect to those working on all fronts - Chief Minister

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "Mumbai Police Commissioner has fixed 8 working hours for women police personnel from today. Women police are aware of the fact that they have to pay attention to the family and the household, leave the festival and go on duty, they also have work stress. During the Corona crisis, women police, Anganwadi workers, health workers, doctors and nurses did a great job in the most difficult situations. These women have gone to work during the Corona period, leaving their kids at home. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made this statement.

‘Women are not just children and grandchildren’

The society should change its attitude towards women, said the Chief Minister, adding, "Women are working in every field along with men, going beyond mother and child." It is our job as rulers to see how we support them. Mothers and sisters need to be made aware that it is their duty to see to it that women's laws reach them, that facilities reach till them, that health facilities reach them. This information needs to be communicated to them.