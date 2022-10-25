Maha govt switches to offline mode for Diwali kit distribution

The state government decided to switch from online to offline mode for distributing the promised special food packets or Diwali kits to 1.62 crore ration card holders in Maharashtra.

“The online process was delaying the distribution. As a result, we have decided to start disbursement of Diwali food packets to eligible beneficiaries offline,” said an official in the Food and Civil Supplies department.

Earlier the government had announced that it will distribute Diwali ration kit comprising 1kg each of sugar, edible palm oil, rawa and chana dal to all type of ration card holders a day before the festival. The kit was facilitated to cost of Rs 100 in online distribution system. However, there have been complaints that the disbursement process has been delayed.