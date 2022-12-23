Maha govt to adhere strict protocols for vehicles on Mumbai Pune Expressway

The concerned system has been issued instructions regarding strict adherence to traffic laws in order to prevent collisions on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. Minister Shambhuraj Desai stated, "We will focus on speed control, preventing lane cutting, and heavy truck compliance with laws. Minister Desai spoke in answer to the question asked by Legislative Assembly member Bhimrao Tapkir following Rule 94.

A revised road safety policy has already been prepared, he said.

To successfully implement it, efforts will be undertaken through the Transport Department, Police, Highway Police, and National Road Development Agency. “Since 2016, the number of accidents and deaths has been decreasing due to the efforts to prevent accidents on this highway.” More speed guns should be used, and the traffic department and highway police should make sure that big vehicles are driving in the left lane. However, Minister Desai promised that the appropriate actions will be done to make travel safer.