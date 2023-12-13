Maha govt to create integrated cyber platform to tackle online crime

In an announcement made on Wednesday, the Maharashtra government, under the leadership of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, revealed its ongoing efforts to establish a dedicated cyber platform aimed at detecting and combating cybercrime. Fadnavis shared this information with the Legislative Council, highlighting the state's commitment to enhancing cybersecurity measures.

He was responding to a calling attention motion moved by Congress’s Satej Patil about the rising cyber crime and cyber security issues. We are creating a huge cyber platform, and a tender has been recently floated. This will be a very dynamic platform. All financial institutions including banks, NBFCs, all social media sites will be brought together on this platform. All these will be put onboard and integrated with the latest software which will create a very fast response time, Fadnavis said.

The outline of the proposed platform was presented before Union home minister Amit Shah during a meeting of state home ministers and the Union home ministry asked all the states to create such integrated platforms, he said.