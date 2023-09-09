Maha govt to distribute 1.57 crore Anandacha Shidha food kits for Ganesh festival

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal announced that at least 1.57 crore Anandacha Shidha food kits will be provided to beneficiaries throughout Maharashtra on the occasion of Ganesh festival.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Anandacha Shidha distribution programme here, the minister said around 7.5 crore beneficiaries in the state will receive the food kits containing one kg each of suji, chana dal, and sugar and one litre of cooking oil.

As many as 1.57 crore Anandacha Shidha packets will be distributed and around 7.5 crore people in the state will benefit from it. In Nashik district, around 7.78 lakh beneficiaries will be given these packets. The kits will be distributed as per the ration card electronic point of sale (EPOS) system for Rs 100 per packet, Bhujbal said. The kits will be distributed to yellow and orange ration cardholders through 140 ration shops in his assembly constituency Yeola, he said.

In Yeola taluka, 9,586 beneficiaries under the Antyodaya scheme and 28,414 under the Pradhanya scheme will benefit from these packets, Bhujbal said. Additionally, Bhujbal stated that the state's Other Backward Classes (OBC) residents will receive 12 lakh new homes, for which the Union and state governments had approved funding of Rs 12,000 crore.