Maha govt to file curative petition in SC after it rejects review petition on Maratha reservation



Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said that the Maharashtra government to file curative petition in Supreme Court after its review petition on Maratha reservation was dismissed yesterday. Maharashtra govt is determined to serve justice to the Maratha community.

Supreme Court has dismissed a review petition filed by Maharashtra Govt (Then MVA Govt on June 23, 2021) challenging the May 05, 2021 judgment which declared a law which provides reservation benefits to the Maratha community taking the quota limit in the State in excess of 50 per cent, as unconstitutional.

The scrapped quota extended 12 per cent and 13 per cent reservation to the Maratha community in education and employment respectively in excess of the ceiling limit of 50 per cent fixed by the Supreme Court earlier.