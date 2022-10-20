Maha govt to fill up 75,000 non-MPSC vacancies

The Maharashtra government has decided to fill up vacancies for 75,000 posts which fall outside the purview of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

According to a report of PTI, cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also decided to set up a Niti Ayog-like body to advice the state government, the CMO statement said.

TCS and IBPS will conduct examinations for recruitment of 75,000 class-B, class-C and class-D non-gazetted employees, the cabinet decided.