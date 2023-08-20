Maha govt to organize "Pro Govinda" competition on Janmashtami with cash prizes

In a first, the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde plans to organize "Pro Govinda" competition, with cash prizes, for this year's ‘Dahi Handi’, an event associated with the Hindu festival of Janmashtami, state Industries Minister Uday Samant said on Saturday. The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated on a large scale across Maharashtra and several Dahi Handi (earthen pots filled with yoghurt) competitions are conducted on the occasion. In the event participants called ‘Govindas’, dressed in colorful clothes, make a human pyramid to reach the pot hung mid-air, and break it.

"Pro Govinda is an event which was demanded for many years, but it is being organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant told ANI. The Pro Govinda competition will take place at the NSCI dome in Worli, Mumbai, and the pot will be suspended at a height of 40ft, the minister said."The first prize will be of Rs 11 lakh, followed by second, third and fourth prizes of Rs 7 lakh, 5 lakh and 3 lakh respectively," he said. This comes after state Chief Minister Shinde on the occasion of Janmashtami, last year, recognized Dahi-Handi as a sport in Maharashtra.