Maha govt to pay Rs 300 per day to families of fishermen in Pakistan jails

Maharashtra government announced that the families of fishermen from the state who are detained in Pakistan will receive Rs 300 per day to cover living expenses. According to a local official, the decision was made during a cabinet meeting.

Gujarat government provides a similar benefit to the families of fishermen in the neighbouring country's custody. Pakistani maritime security agencies routinely apprehend Indian fishermen accusing them of entering the Pakistani waters.

Maharashtra government's flagship health insurance scheme will cover the entire population of the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said. The health insurance scheme will cover the entire 12.5 crore population of the state,he said. This health scheme provides end-to-end cashless services for identified diseases through a network of service providers from the government and private sector.