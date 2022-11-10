Maha govt to set up separate welfare department for divyangs

The Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde announced setting up of a seperate welfare department for divyangs which will implement schemes worth Rs 1,130 crore for persons with disabilities.

It was attended by school education minister Deepak Kesarkar, divyang welfare commissioner Omprakash Deshmukh, social justice department secretary Sumit Bhange and as independent MLA Bacchu Kadu, who is known for consistently raising issues related to divyangs, PTI reported.

The proposal will be discussed in the state cabinet before it is accorded approval, said the statement. The current schemes for persons with disabilities, which are worth Rs 1,130 crore, are implemented by the social justice department. For effective and speedy implementation of various government schemes meant for them, the state will set up a divyang bhavan and rehabilitation centre in each district, it said.

