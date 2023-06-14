Maha govt to set up Shiv Srushti complexes at six places: Mangal Prabhat Lodha



Maharashtra government will set up Shiv Srushti complexes at six places in the state to enable future generations to learn about the life and times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a minister said. Addressing a press conference here, state Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said these complexes will be part of an initiative of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC).

A budgetary allocation of Rs 410 crore has been made for the purpose of building Shiv Srushti at six places in Maharashtra. The complexes will come up at Shivneri (Pune district), Gorai (Mumbai), Buldhana, Aurangabad, Nashik and Ramtek (Nagpur district). They will comprise theme parks focusing on the Shivaji Maharaj era, and will have libraries and museums. The complexes will be ready in a year's time, he said.

Lodha said the museum at Shivneri will showcase Shivaji Maharaj's childhood. At Gorai in north Mumbai, 25 acres of land has been cleared of encroachments and it will be used for a war museum to showcase Shivaji Maharaj's military prowess. He said Buldhana will have a museum dedicated to Jijabai, the mother of the Maratha warrior king, while the one in Aurangabad will focus on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji Maharaj.

The museum in Nashik will showcase the governance of Shivaji Maharaj, while the Ramtek facility will have 'Hindavi Swaraj' museum. Each museum will come up at cost of Rs 50 crore, Lodha said.