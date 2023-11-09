Maha govt to work on war-footing to curb pollution by washing Mumbai's roads: Eknath Shinde

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, has announced that the state government will take swift and intensive measures to reduce pollution in Mumbai. These measures will include road cleaning and the removal of debris from construction sites.

Talking to reporters after chairing a review meeting on the issue, Shinde said he had detailed discussions with the environment ministry, civic chiefs, collectors from other parts of the state on ways to tackle rising pollution levels.

I have given instructions to concerned authorities to take up the task of curbing pollution on a war-footing. The BMC has been asked to use more manpower to clean roads using water and hire tankers for the purpose, the CM said. The CM said foggers (devices that create fog through intense spaying) must be used at construction sites, while the administration has been asked to focus on urban deforestation.

