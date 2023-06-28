Maha govt working day and night for state’s development: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra is the country of saints and would flourish with the presence of monks like Acharya Shree Mahashraman, said Eknath Shinde. According to him, the government is working day and night for the state’s development, he said.

CM was speaking at a function organised here at the start of the Chaturmas (period of penance) by the Acharya, who is from the Jain Terapanth sect.

Shinde said the spiritual leader working on drug de-addiction in a mission mode. Shinde said his government has been working day and night for the development of Maharashtra as he sought the spiritual leader’s blessings to make the state happy and more prosperous. Like your drugs-free efforts, the state government has taken up a Drugs-Free Mumbai Mission, the CM said.