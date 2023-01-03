Maha govt yet to give approval to proposed depot for Mumbai Metro Line 6

The Maharashtra government is yet to give approval to the proposed depot for the Mumbai Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli) elevated corridor at a disputed land parcel in Kanjurmarg.

According to a Indian Express report, The authority has earmarked 15.02 hectare of open and vacant salt pan land in Kanjurmarg for the Metro Line 6 depot. The erstwhile state government led by Uddhav Thackeray had shifted the Metro Line 3 depot in Kanjurmarg and there was a plan to integrate four Metro lines Underground Metro Line 3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ), Metro Line 4 (Gaimukh to Kasarvadavali Wadala), Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli), and Metro Line 14 (Kanjurmarg to Badlapur) via a common depot at Kanjurmarg.

Later, after the government led by Eknath Shinde came to power, the controversial Metro 3 depot was again shifted back to Aarey. However, the decision for the proposed Metro Line 6 depot at Kanjurmarg is yet to get clearance from the state.