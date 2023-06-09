Maha industry dept will take over Nanded airport operational in 3 months if work not expedited: Uday Samant

Maharashtra industry department will get the Nanded airport operational in three months if the agency tasked with helming the facility doesn’t expedite the process, state minister Uday Samant said.

Nanded airport will be of great importance for people of the district as well neighbouring areas in Hingoli, Parbhani, Latur and even Karnataka’s Bidar, Samant said after reviewing the progress of the facility.

A huge number of Sikh pilgrims arrive in Nanded to visit the Takhat Sachkhand Shri Hazur Abchal Nagar Sahib, and despite the availability of passengers, the airport was not operational, the state industry minister said.

Many airports across the state are being managed by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. There is need for improvement at Nanded airport as complaints have been received. If pending works of the airport don’t commence, we will take over and get the airport operational in three months, he asserted.