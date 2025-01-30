Maha Kumbh Stampede: Sanjay Raut Blames Central Govt's VIP Culture For Prayagraj Tragedy (Watch Video)

In the wake of the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has expressed grave concern over the situation, revealing that over 100 people are feared dead, with hundreds more injured. He also highlighted that many women, elderly individuals, and children remain missing in the aftermath of the disaster.Raut criticized the disorganized management of the event, stating, "There is disorder all around." He further added that numerous Mahamandaleshwars and religious leaders have recommended handing over control of the premises to the military, asserting that only the army could restore order and discipline to the chaos.

Referring to the incident as a "political disaster," Raut blamed the Yogi Adityanath-led government and the central government's VIP culture for the tragic loss of life. He pointed out the failures in the coordination and handling of the event, urging immediate action to prevent further loss and ensure the safety of attendees.

30 people were killed and 60 injured following which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a slew of guidelines on crowd management, traffic flow and prevention of build-up of devotees and coordination among departments.” Traffic must remain smooth within the Maha Kumbh Mela area. Unnecessary halts should be avoided, and crowd build-up must be prevented at all locations. There should be no traffic congestion on the roads,” Adityanath said. Adityanath ordered a three-member judicial probe to find the reasons that led to the stampede, apart from a separate police inquiry. The chief secretary and DGP would visit the Sangam today for an in-depth investigation into the incident. An ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for the kin of the deceased was announced.