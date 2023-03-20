Maha man booked for WhatsApp status on Aurangzeb

An offence was registered on Sunday against a man from a minority community in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district for allegedly hailing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb on his WhatsApp status, police said.

Based on a complaint, a case under section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Vadgaon police station, an official said.

The man had allegedly hailed emperor Aurangzeb on his WhatsApp status and it came to light on March 16, he said. The matter is being probed, the official said, urging people not to post any derogatory remarks about any religion on social media.