Maha minister Dada Bhuse meets injured victims of bus accident in Nashik

Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse met people who were injured in the collision between a private bus and truck in Nashik district in the early hours of the day.

Ten persons were killed and 22 injured after a speeding bus collided with a truck around 6 am on Nashik Ahmednagar road in Sinnar tehsil.

According to officials, the 45 passengers of the private tourist bus were employees of a company located in Ambernath in Thane district and were heading for the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.

Talking to reporters after meeting the victims, Bhuse said, A packaging company based in Ambernath had organised the Shirdi trip for its employee and had arranged 15 buses for the trip. He further said that the state government will bear all medical expenses of the injured victims.

After the recent accident on Nashik-Aurangabad highway, which had claimed 13 lives and injured many, the authorities are working to identify accident-prone areas (black spots) in the city and district, the minister said.

