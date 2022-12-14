Maha minister Deepak Kesarkar says award for translation of Ghandy's book would have meant govt's approval for Naxal movement

Maharashtra state minister Deepak Kesarkar defended the state government's decision to reverse the award for the Marathi translation of former Maoist Kobad Ghandy's memoir, saying giving the prize would have meant the government's stamp of approval for Naxalism.

A row has erupted after the state government rolled back the decision of a selection committee and withdrew the Late Yashwantrao Chavan Literature Award 2021 for Anagha Lele for her translation of Ghandy's Fractured Freedom: A Prison Memoir, six days after announcing the prize on December 6.

A Government Resolution (order) issued on Monday stated the decision of the selection committee had been reversed for administrative reasons, and the award (for Lele), which included a cash prize of Rs one lakh, has been withdrawn. The committee has also been scrapped.

Hundreds of jawans have died fighting against Naxal movements. I cannot let any kind of government approval to Naxal movement, Kesarkar, who holds the charge of the Ministry of Marathi Language among other portfolios, told reporters.

In the wake of the withdrawal of the award, the chairman of the state government's Marathi language committee and four members of the literary board have resigned in protest against the one-sided decision.

Karandikar on Tuesday told PTI he would return his award and termed the withdrawal of the prize for Lele by the government as the absolute gagging of freedom of thoughts and freedom of expression.